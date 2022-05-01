UP: Two illegally run schools sealed in Prayagraj, 16 served notices

As part of the crackdown started by district education department on schools being run illegally in Prayagraj recently, two such schools have been closed down in Jhunsi area while 16 others in Kaurihar development block have been served notices in trans-Ganga area of the district, say officials aware of the issue.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari said on Saturday Little Angel School and Holy Angel School located on Chhatnag Road in Jhunsi were sealed for functioning sans any permissions by the Basic Education Board of the state as needed. Following the implementation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act, all schools need to adhere to the set norms by the government to be able to operate.

BSA Tiwari said teachers of all Basic Education Board-run schools have been warned to intensify their efforts to enrol new students on priority. “Orders have also been given to all block education officers to identify and close down the schools which are being run in violation of the RTE norms,” he added.

“A list of illegally run schools operating in their development block has been sought from the BEOs so that action can be taken against them,” Tiwari said. The BSA said an FIR would be lodged against operators of illegal schools as part of the crackdown.

Meanwhile, notices have also been served to 16 unrecognised schools in Kaurihar development block. Block education officer of Kaurihar Om Prakash Mishra has warned of lodging an FIR against the managers if the illegally run schools are not closed immediately.

The schools that have been served notice include secondary school at Mendara, Matabadal Junior High School at Pure Ghasi, Rama Educational Institute at Bhiti Anapur, Swami Ramharsh Junior High School at Paraspur, RN Public School at Paratpur, AB Higher Secondary School at Dubra.

Also, Pranjal Public School at Kasari, Satyam Shivam Shubham Inter College at Tikri, KS Memorial School at Dasapur, SP Public School at Moosepur, GD Public School at Rampur, BS Inter College at Atrampur, Ramsurat Rajkali school at Rasoolpur, Alim Memorial Junior High School at Rasoolpur, Shyama Vidya Mandir at Rasoolpur and Shri Mahadev Higher Secondary School, Kaurihar, have been served notices.