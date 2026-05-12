Pilibhit , Two suspected rabies cases have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, including one in which a patient reportedly developed symptoms despite receiving four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine , officials said on Tuesday.

UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit

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The incidents have triggered concerns over the quality of vaccines being administered in the district, adherence to treatment protocols and monitoring mechanisms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Kumar said medical officers concerned had been directed to visit the homes of both patients, conduct screenings and submit detailed reports.

The first case was reported from Basaipuraina village in the Barkhera area, where a 14-year-old boy developed rabies-like symptoms.

According to family members, the boy had been bitten by a dog seven years ago but had not completed the full vaccination course at the time.

On Sunday night, he reportedly developed hydrophobia and began exhibiting abnormal behaviour. He was referred from the district hospital to Lucknow for advanced treatment, but his family later brought him back home and claimed he recovered after receiving traditional treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} Medical experts, however, termed reports of recovery after the onset of rabies symptoms as "highly concerning". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Medical experts, however, termed reports of recovery after the onset of rabies symptoms as "highly concerning". {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The second and more alarming case emerged from Muzaffarnagar village in the Puranpur area, where a man allegedly developed rabies symptoms and mental disorientation despite receiving four ARV injections under the government protocol following a dog bite. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second and more alarming case emerged from Muzaffarnagar village in the Puranpur area, where a man allegedly developed rabies symptoms and mental disorientation despite receiving four ARV injections under the government protocol following a dog bite. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has put the health department under intense scrutiny, with local residents demanding an inquiry into the quality and storage of vaccines administered at government hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has put the health department under intense scrutiny, with local residents demanding an inquiry into the quality and storage of vaccines administered at government hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Residents have also questioned whether the patient was given Rabies Immunoglobulin in time, a crucial component in the treatment of severe dog-bite cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents have also questioned whether the patient was given Rabies Immunoglobulin in time, a crucial component in the treatment of severe dog-bite cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, rising temperatures have reportedly led to a sharp increase in dog-bite incidents across the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, rising temperatures have reportedly led to a sharp increase in dog-bite incidents across the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to district hospital data, 108 people sought treatment for dog bites on May 11, while 94 such cases were recorded on May 9. Between May 6 and May 8, the hospital received an average of 75 to 80 dog-bite patients daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to district hospital data, 108 people sought treatment for dog bites on May 11, while 94 such cases were recorded on May 9. Between May 6 and May 8, the hospital received an average of 75 to 80 dog-bite patients daily. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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