...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit

UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit

Published on: May 12, 2026 10:53 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Pilibhit , Two suspected rabies cases have surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, including one in which a patient reportedly developed symptoms despite receiving four doses of the anti-rabies vaccine , officials said on Tuesday.

UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit

The incidents have triggered concerns over the quality of vaccines being administered in the district, adherence to treatment protocols and monitoring mechanisms.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Kumar said medical officers concerned had been directed to visit the homes of both patients, conduct screenings and submit detailed reports.

The first case was reported from Basaipuraina village in the Barkhera area, where a 14-year-old boy developed rabies-like symptoms.

According to family members, the boy had been bitten by a dog seven years ago but had not completed the full vaccination course at the time.

On Sunday night, he reportedly developed hydrophobia and began exhibiting abnormal behaviour. He was referred from the district hospital to Lucknow for advanced treatment, but his family later brought him back home and claimed he recovered after receiving traditional treatment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
pilibhit
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Two suspected rabies cases surface in Pilibhit
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.