UP urban dev officers’ Tiranga transit tour from August 11 to 14

Lucknow: The officers of the Uttar Pradesh urban development department will be on Tiranga transit tour, visiting various districts from August 11 to 14 to review the preparations for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

Principal secretary, urban development, Amrit Abhijat said independence week would be celebrated from August 11 to 17 and Har Ghar Tiranga programme would be organized between August 13 to 15 on the occasion of 75 years of independence. People were being motivated to hoist the national flag at their residences and establishments, he said.

In view of the directions issued by the UP chief secretary and additional chief secretary to chief minister, the officers of the urban development department would visit various districts to review the preparations in the urban areas. The programme should be organized in dignified manner and effectively, he said.