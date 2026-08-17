UP will soon have new youth policy, says Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state will “soon have a new youth policy which, with an integrated approach, will put skills, innovation and employment in the hands of every youth of Uttar Pradesh.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

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He was speaking at the state-level Independence Day celebration organised outside the Uttar Pradesh Legislature building.

“The state’s youth are talented, hardworking and determined to achieve something for the country and society. Uttar Pradesh’s strength lies in the talent of its youth. The government has taken strict action against the cheating and recruitment mafia, and the state’s demographic dividend is transforming into a ‘development engine’. For Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha, work has rapidly advanced in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, semiconductors, startup ecosystem, data centres, defence manufacturing, cyber, robotics, electric vehicles, agritech, fintech, deep tech and med tech. This is opening new avenues for investment, innovation and employment,” he said.

“Today, I am extremely pleased to announce that through the ‘Youth Policy,’ we will succeed in further strengthening the skills, innovation, and employment of the state’s youth through an integrated approach,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} After historic improvements in law and order, Uttar Pradesh has now transformed from ‘Upadrav Pradesh’ to ‘Utsav Pradesh’, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After historic improvements in law and order, Uttar Pradesh has now transformed from ‘Upadrav Pradesh’ to ‘Utsav Pradesh’, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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By ending policy paralysis, the state has been established as a ‘dream destination’ for investment, he added.

The chief minister said that today the youth of Uttar Pradesh have become free from the problem of migration.

Last week, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare an integrated youth policy for the holistic development of the state’s young people in line with their changing expectations, aspirations and future needs.

Chairing a review meeting on August 6, he said, “The possibility of constituting an independent state youth commission with the participation of experts should also be explored to ensure continuous monitoring, evaluation, and timely recommendations regarding programmes related to the overall development of youth.”

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At the review meeting, he further directed, “Before preparing the youth policy, the expectations, aspirations and needs of youth in the 16-35 age group across the state should be understood.”