Moradabad, A man was arrested here for allegedly concealing his religious identity and pressuring a woman to convert for marriage after four years of relationship, police said on Sunday.

UP: Woman alleges deception in relationship, pressure to convert; one arrested

According to police, the woman, a native of Azamgarh district, lodged a complaint at Mudha Pandey police station alleging fraud, sexual exploitation and coercion.

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Police said the accused, identified as Fazil Ansari, allegedly introduced himself as "Sahil", while working with the complainant at a factory in Himachal Pradesh. The woman alleged that Ansari wore a sacred thread, accompanied her to temples and gurdwaras, and participated in religious rituals to conceal his identity.

SP Kunwar Ranvijay Singh said Ansari alias Sahil was arrested on Friday and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities.

"The accused's three named relatives his parents and brother are absconding, and efforts are on to trace them," Singh said.

The complainant alleged that Ansari maintained a relationship with her for nearly four years while hiding his identity and sexually exploited her during this period.

She told police that she had submitted photographs purportedly showing the accused visiting temples and gurdwaras, along with documents related to money transfers made from her account.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, when she pressed Ansari to marry her, he allegedly refused and fled to Moradabad after taking ₹12 lakh, a mobile phone and a gold chain belonging to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, when she pressed Ansari to marry her, he allegedly refused and fled to Moradabad after taking ₹12 lakh, a mobile phone and a gold chain belonging to her. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman alleged that after reaching Moradabad in search of him, she discovered that "Sahil" was actually Fazil Ansari.

She further alleged that Ansari's family told her that marriage would be possible only if she converted her religion. She claimed she was assaulted after refusing to do so and later reached the police station with the help of local villagers.

The complainant also claimed that an agreement was made at a police outpost under which both parties agreed to travel to Himachal Pradesh for a court marriage amid mediation efforts. According to her, the agreement stipulated that legal action could be initiated against whichever party backed out of the arrangement.

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The woman said she had been staying in Moradabad for the past year while pursuing the case and alleged that the accused's family repeatedly pressured her to convert and offer namaz.

She has appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure strict punishment for the accused and his family.

Police said further action is being taken on the basis of statements recorded from both sides and other evidence collected during the investigation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.