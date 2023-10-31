U.P.Cong to launch signature campaign for caste census demand

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress will launch a signature campaign and get one crore signatures in favour of the demand for caste census.

The party would work out an elaborate programme to take senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s message of ‘right in accordance with population’ to the backward classes, at the grassroots level. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A decision in this regard was taken at the state level backward classes convention organised by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s (UPCC) backward classes department at Gandhi Bhawan auditorium, on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Tuesday.

The move is being considered an attempt to make inroads into the backward classes vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress workers raised slogan of “Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Utni Uski Hissedari” (Participation in accordance with the population). The party proposes to intensify the campaign at the grassroots level in the coming months.

Speaking at the convention, UPCC president Ajay Rai stressed on the need of equality in society and said this would lead to development of all sections. UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav said the convention had participants from all the backward communities of the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the party would work out an elaborate programme to take senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s message of ‘right in accordance with population’ to the backward classes, at the grassroots level. He said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused the NDA government of ignoring the OBC women while providing reservation to women.

UPCC backward classes department president Manoj Yadav said the signature campaign would be taken to the block level by December this year.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON