Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P.decision on unaffiliated madrasas after legal opinion

U.P.decision on unaffiliated madrasas after legal opinion

lucknow news
Published on Nov 16, 2022 09:11 PM IST

A detailed presentation about unaffiliated madrasas would be made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After this, legal opinion would be sought before taking take an appropriate decision on the fate of these madrasas, said UP’s minority affairs minister Dharampal Singh .

According to a survey report, 8441 unaffiliated madrasas have been identified in the state. (Pic for representation)
ByManish Chandra Pandey

LUCKNOW: The state government would upload details of 8441 unaffiliated madrasas identified during a survey, on the department portal. A detailed presentation on unaffiliated madrasas would also be made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the government would then take a “final decision” on these institutes after seeking legal opinion.

“We have received the survey report and according to that report, 8441 unaffiliated madrasas have been identified. In these madrasas, 7, 64, 164 students are studying,” UP’s minority affairs minister Dharampal Singh said.

He said a detailed presentation about unaffiliated madrasas would be made before chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“After this, we would seek legal opinion and take an appropriate decision on the fate of these madrasas,” he added after reviewing the madrasa survey report.

“In the survey report, we have also received details of funding of these unaffiliated madrasas. A majority of them have indicated funding through ‘zakat’ (community funding) and donations,” the minister said. He reiterated that the government wanted to ensure that like all students, madrasa students also received modern education.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati slammed the Yogi government’s minority outreach and accused both BJP and RSS of ‘cheating’ minorities. “Their pasmanda (backward) outreach is a sham. The BJP and RSS’s concern for pasmanda is an eye-wash,” she tweeted.

Claiming the BJP’s new found love for ‘pasmanda Muslims’ as ‘new deceit’, she said, “The BJP’s intention and outlook towards Muslims are well known. Such is their negative outlook towards the Muslims that even under their government, Muslims continue to be as poor, backward and distressed as they were under the Congress rule,” Mayawati tweeted.

UP rolls out minority job fairs

The minority affairs department in the state rolled out job fairs for minority youth on Wednesday.

The job fairs for minorities, organised by the minority welfare department in the state, started from Lucknow, with the government claiming 465 job offers were made to youth by companies that participated in the government’s outreach campaign.

“Forty-four companies and about 2,500 youths participated in the exercise,” said UP’s junior minorities minister Danish Azad Ansari who also gave ‘offer letter’ to the selected participants at the job fair in the minority-dominated old city.

These job fairs would be organised in all 18 divisions of the state.

“We are starting from Lucknow and thereafter these job fairs would be held across the state in minority-dominated pockets. In Lucknow, camps were also organised to guide minority youth wanting to turn entrepreneurs,” Ansari said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manish Chandra Pandey

Manish Chandra Pandey is a Lucknow-based assistant editor with Hindustan Times’ political bureau in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Along with political reporting, he loves to write off beat/human interest stories that people connect with. Manish also covers departments. He feels he has a lot to learn not just from veterans but from the newcomers who make him realise that there is so much to unlearn...view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP