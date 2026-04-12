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UP: Door-to-door outreach on smart meters to begin this week

Under the new plan, teams of officials from power corporations and discoms will visit consumers at their homes instead of relying on helplines or centralised grievance systems. The aim is to resolve complaints on the spot while also understanding practical challenges faced by households during the transition to prepaid metering.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 09:09 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Acting on directions from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government will launch a seven-day door-to-door campaign this week to address growing complaints over smart prepaid electricity meters, marking a shift to direct consumer engagement, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)

The initiative comes amid continued consumer concerns over issues such as negative balances, sudden disconnections and alleged billing discrepancies.

A similar campaign was conducted in February after several meters reportedly showed negative balances, but its impact remained limited, according to an office bearer of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad.

Under the new plan, teams of officials from power corporations and discoms will visit consumers at their homes instead of relying on helplines or centralised grievance systems. The aim is to resolve complaints on the spot while also understanding practical challenges faced by households during the transition to prepaid metering.

Dr Ashish Goyal, UPPCL chairman, directed officials to treat each complaint as a case study after a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan on Saturday evening. Officers will be assigned clusters of 10 to 20 consumers and held directly responsible for resolving issues and ensuring follow-up.

The corporation has also warned that any instance of incorrect billing will lead to an inquiry and action against the responsible personnel.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Door-to-door outreach on smart meters to begin this week
Home / Cities / Lucknow / UP: Door-to-door outreach on smart meters to begin this week
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