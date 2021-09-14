Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP: Energy minister warns UPPCL against unnecessary load shedding

Energy minister Shrikant Sharma said there was no paucity of electricity in the state and consumers must not face unnecessary rostering
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Energy minister Shrikant Sharma also asked officials to ensure there was no power cut in villages between sunset and sunrise. (file photo)

Energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Tuesday warned officials against resorting to unnecessary load shedding and ensure a steady supply of electricity to the consumers.

“There is no paucity of electricity in the state, and consumers must not face unnecessary rostering,” Sharma said while presiding over a meeting. He said engineers must do patrolling to identify faults and take corrective measures.

“Do inform people and their representatives when load shedding is unavoidable,” Sharma said. The minister further asked officials to ensure there was no power cut in villages between sunset and sunrise. He said UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) managing director should monitor supply position every day.

The minister also asked the officials to make a plan to provide power connections to people in undeveloped colonies in a smooth manner under the ‘Sugam Yojana’. He said officials should make use of social media to reach out to consumers and resolve their grievances.

