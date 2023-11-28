UPERC extends net metering to educational institutes

UPERC has amended its rooftop solar power regulations to extend the net metering facility to government and private educational institutions as well. Till now the facility was available only for private tubewells and metered domestic consumers. According to UPPCL officials, the amendment is likely to benefit around two lakh consumers.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. (For representation)

According to a note issued by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC), the UPERC (Rooftop Solar PV Grid Interactive System Gross/ Net Metering) Regulations, 2019 earlier allowed for net metering facility only for metered agriculture consumers under LMV-5 category or metered residential/ domestic consumer under LMV-1 category. The rest of the consumer categories could either have opted for net billing/net feed-in or gross metering option.

The commission has issued a consultation paper which contained proposed amendment on provisions of net metering arrangement provided in the Uttar Pradesh Solar Policy along with public notice which was hosted on the Commission’s website for inviting comments and suggestions from the stakeholders. A public hearing was conducted on November 8.

Based on the comments and suggestions expressed by the stakeholders on the draft regulations, the Commission has finalised the regulations. The same has been notified and uploaded on the commission’s website.

The extended coverage of the net metering facility will benefit about two lakh consumers with a total sanctioned load of about 2800 MW. The move will improve the viability of educational institutions for both government and private.

There will be benefits accruing to the DISCOMs also as the total quantum of solar electricity generated under Net Metering arrangement shall qualify towards Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) for the Distribution Licensee.

