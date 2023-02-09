UPGIS-2023 guests set to get a musical treat

A number of renowned artistes from across the country will perform during the GIS-2023 as the authorities have organised a series of musical programmes for the delegates. Such events will also be held in a number of other locations throughout the city, including the 1090 Crossing, Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport and the area close to the CM’s residence among others.

The roster of performers has been finalised. On Friday, the cultural programme will start at 6pm on the main stage in which world-famous flautist Rakesh Chaurasia from Mumbai will perform.

Besides, violinist Kumaresh Rajagopalan from Bengaluru, Tabla player Satyajit Talwar, ‘ghatam’ (percussion instrument) exponent Giridhar Udupa from Bengaluru, drummer Gino Rahul Bux from Mumbai, percussionist Pramath Kiran from Bengaluru, keyboardist Varun Pradeep from Bengaluru, and guitarist K Bruthuva Bhushan Caleb from Bengaluru will also perform.

Akanksha Srivastava of Lucknow will perform Kathak while Hansraj Raghuvanshi, a bhajan singer from Chandigarh, will present his devotional songs. ‘Shri Phoolon Ki Holi’ will be performed by Mathura’s Vandana. In addition to the summit, a series of events would be held in the ‘Tent City’ every evening during the three-day event.

Noted artiste Bina Singh of Prayagraj will present folk dance while Misha Ratan of Lucknow will perform Kathak and Sumishtha Mitra of Ayodhya will perform the ‘Kevat episode’ of Ramayana through folk dance. In this, Shweta Verma and Aarti Shukla of Lucknow will present ‘Rudravatar’ through Kathak.

Radha Prajapati of Jhansi will present ‘Rai Nritya’ (folk dance) of Bundelkhand. Nidhi Srivastava from Lucknow will present dance drama ‘Raghuveera’ while Dr Rashmi will present classical songs.

On February 12, Dr Manoj Mishra (Tabla), Shrikant Shukla (Dholak), Mohd. Siddiq (Nakkara), Sudhir Kumar (Mridangam), Zeeshan Abbas (Sarangi), Dinkar Dwivedi (harmonium), Lalita Haloi (Tanpura) and Shashikant Pathak (Dholak) from Delhi will present the classical ensemble.

Vrindavan-Mathura’s Kunjalata Mishra will perform Krishnam Nritya Vatika whereas Mathura’s Manika Pal will present ‘Mayur Nritya’ and Lucknow’s Tanmay Mukherjee’s band fusion drumming. On each day of the summit, cultural events will be held at significant locations throughout Lucknow in addition to the venue by 23 state-based artistes.

Mathura’s Govind Tiwari (’Mayur’ dance), Ghazipur’s Sanjay Kumar (’Dhobia’ folk dance), Banda’s Ramesh Pal (’Diwari’/’Paidanda’ folk dance) and Jhansi’s Imran Khan (’Rai’ folk dance) will perform at the Lucknow airport. Sunil Kumar (’Dhobia’ folk dance) and Pradeep Singh Bhadauria (’Rai’ folk dance) of Ghazipur will perform at the chief minister’s residence.

Similarly, there will be performances of Dinesh Sharma (’Mayur’ dance) of Mathura, Lakhan Lal Yadav (’Pai Danda’ folk dance of Mahoba) at VVIP guest house. Vindhyachal Azad (’Faruwahi’ folk dance of Gorakhpur), Ashok Tripathi (’Natwari’ folk dance of Amethi) and Nishu Tyagi (’Badhawa’ folk dance of Lucknow) will display their art at 1090 Crossing.

Jeevan Ram Dhobia of Ghazipur will present a folk dance at Samta Mulak Crossing. Mathura’s Geet Krishna Sharma (’Mayur’ dance), Gorakhpur’s Chhedi Yadav (’Faruwahi’ folk dance) will entertain people at Lohia Park Crossing. Mahoba’s Akhilesh Yadav (wall folk dance) and Mathura’s Manika Pal (peacock dance) will perform at Gate No 6 of Janeshwar Mishra Park. There will be performances at Gomti Nagar Extension bypass road towards Ekana Stadium, Golf City near Lulu Mal, and Awadh Shilpgram as well.

600 drones to illuminate Lucknow sky

Six hundred drones will illuminate the entire venue of Vrindavan Yojana during the show to greet the delegates. A gallery will be available for seating the guests to watch the drone show. It will be one of the highlights of the events to be organised during the summit.