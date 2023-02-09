UPGIS-2023: NRIs keen to invest in infra projects in their villages in Uttar Pradesh

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who have roots in Uttar Pradesh and are settled in the United States, have expressed their willingness to invest in various infrastructure projects in their native villages through the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana.

The Yogi Adityanath government is likely to announce at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) the setting up of a corpus fund for NRIs to contribute to government-sponsored development projects in their villages. The three-day summit begins on Friday.

Launched by chief minister Yogi Adityanath on September 15, 2021, the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana has provided an opportunity to NRIs with roots in the state to repay their ancestral villages.

Many NRIs based in the United States have pledged to invest in various infrastructure projects in their native villages in Uttar Pradesh.

According to US-based NRI Sanjeev Rajora, who hails from Khandoi village in Bulandshahr district, around 2000 NRIs have expressed their willingness to contribute to the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana.

Recipient of the UP Pravasi Bhartiya Ratna Award -2018, Rajora was in Lucknow in December.

He met senior officials of the state government and conveyed to them the NRIs’ willingness to contribute to the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana.

“Around 2000 Uttar Pradesh-based NRIs in the US are willing to contribute to the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana,” Rajora said.

“We are in constant touch with senior officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. It can announce setting up of the corpus fund for the Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana anytime soon,” Rajora added.

“The project will not only provide an opportunity to NRIs to lend a helping hand in infrastructure projects in their native villages, but they could also name the projects after their ancestors or anyone of their choice,” he said.

According to government officials, funds collected from NRIs will be invested in developing various facilities in their villages — anganwadi centre, library, community centre, playground, cattle breed improvement centre, fire station and primary schools.

Qatar-based NRI Manoj Kesharwani, who belongs to Sirsa village in Prayagraj, had met Indian Ambassador Deepak Mittal last year and apprised him of the willingness of expatriates to contribute in development of their villages.

“The Uttar Pradesh Mathrubhumi Yojana has provided us an opportunity to not only connect with our ancestral villages back in Uttar Pradesh but also to contribute to their development,” Manoj Kesharwani said.

