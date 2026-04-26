UP Home Guard exam: Driven by hope and resilience, job seekers throng centres

Clutching admit cards in their hands and harbouring hope in their hearts under the scorching sun, candidates thronged examination centres for the Home Guard Enrolment-2025 written examination, many of them grappling with the experience of repeated attempts and shrinking options.

Candidates emerging from an exam centre in Lucknow on Saturday. (MUSHTAQ ALI/HT)

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At Indira Nagar Sector 11, a 30-year-old law graduate from Sultanpur stood quietly, requesting anonymity.

“I completed my LLB while working as a salesman in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. The moment I heard about this exam, I travelled back. I just need something stable,” he said, reflecting a sentiment that echoed across the queue.

Nearby, 32-year-old Sushil from Hardoi waited outside with his one-year-old child while his wife, Kusum Lata, appeared for the exam. A homemaker who graduated in 2020 and completed a nursing course in 2024, she has yet to secure employment. “We heard the salary is around ₹22,000 to ₹24,000. That’s enough reason to try,” Sushil said, shifting his child from one arm to the other as the heat intensified.

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{{^usCountry}} The journey to Lucknow itself spoke volumes about the desperation for a job. Sandeep Yadav and Monu Yadav, both 24, travelled in a packed general coach from Sitapur to reach their centre. Both are BSc graduates, one since 2018 and the other since 2022. They have spent years attempting competitive exams with little success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The journey to Lucknow itself spoke volumes about the desperation for a job. Sandeep Yadav and Monu Yadav, both 24, travelled in a packed general coach from Sitapur to reach their centre. Both are BSc graduates, one since 2018 and the other since 2022. They have spent years attempting competitive exams with little success. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We’ve tried multiple exams but couldn’t clear them,” Monu said. Sandeep added, “It’s been seven years since my graduation. I’ve been trying ever since, but nothing has worked out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’ve tried multiple exams but couldn’t clear them,” Monu said. Sandeep added, “It’s been seven years since my graduation. I’ve been trying ever since, but nothing has worked out.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Across centres, similar stories played out—graduates standing alongside first-time applicants, families travelling together, and many pinning hopes on the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across centres, similar stories played out—graduates standing alongside first-time applicants, families travelling together, and many pinning hopes on the job. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At a Chinhat centre, 37-year-old Rajan Kumar from Unnao waited outside for his younger sister, Kanti Rawat, a final-year BSc student. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At a Chinhat centre, 37-year-old Rajan Kumar from Unnao waited outside for his younger sister, Kanti Rawat, a final-year BSc student. {{/usCountry}}

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“I couldn’t find a skilled job despite my degree. Now I’ve brought her here. It’s not permanent, but something is better than nothing,” he said, watching the steady stream of candidates entering the gate.

Even those still studying are unwilling to wait. Parvez Yadav, 20, and Vishal Kumar, 18, clutched preparation books as they spoke about starting early. “We don’t want to sit idle after studies. It’s better to keep trying from now itself,” they said, flipping through pages minutes before their turn.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aakash Ghosh ...Read More Aakash Ghosh is a senior correspondent with Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow. He covers crime and policing in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on developments in the state capital. His reporting also spans key beats such as railways, science and technology, and culture and heritage. He has a keen interest in off-beat and human-interest stories that foster a strong connection with readers. Prior to his stint in Lucknow, he trained and worked with multiple print and digital newsrooms in Mumbai, Patna and Kolkata. Read Less

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