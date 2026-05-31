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UP Housing Board raises plot rates in Lucknow by up to 6,500/sqm

Officials maintained that rates have been revised in accordance with the new policy framework, which stipulates that Housing Board land prices cannot exceed district circle rates

Published on: May 31, 2026 06:42 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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The UP Housing Development Board has increased plot rates by up to 6,500 per square metre in its schemes in the state capital. The revised prices are effective from April 1, 2026.

The UP Housing Board took the decision under its revised land-pricing policy. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
The UP Housing Board took the decision under its revised land-pricing policy. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Deputy housing commissioner Chandan Patel confirmed that the Housing Development Board has increased rates in its Avadh Vihar, Vrindavan and Amrapali schemes, which are currently the only Housing Board projects in Lucknow where plots are available for allotment.

Officials said the board took the decision under its revised land-pricing policy following a meeting on April 29. It was implemented three days ago.

In Vrindavan Scheme No. 4, land prices have risen by 6,500 per square metre from 37,000 to 43,500 per square metre. In Avadh Vihar, plot prices increased from 38,000 to 41,500 per square metre. The rates in Amrapali have gone up from 30,000 to 32,700 per square metre.

Officials maintained that rates have been revised in accordance with the new policy framework, which stipulates that Housing Board land prices cannot exceed district circle rates. In projects where development is ongoing and plots are available, an annual increase of around 8.70% based on the Marginal Cost Land Rate (MCLR) has been applied. Steeper revisions were approved in areas where Housing Board rates were significantly lower than prevailing circle rates.

The board has also approved a substantial increase in Deen Dayalpuram Scheme in Takrohi, where rates have jumped from 17,000 to 29,000 per square metre.

Real estate observers say the latest revision may impact middle-income families planning to buy residential plots, as land costs constitute a major portion of overall housing expenditure. The unchanged prices of flats indicate that authorities remain cautious about demand in the apartment segment despite rising land values.

 
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