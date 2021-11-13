UPites will no longer have to migrate for jobs: Rajnath

Lucknow: The state capital took a giant leap in defence manufacturing on Saturday when union defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first operationalised private sector manufacturing facility of the defence sector in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of the PTC industries, Lucknow, will manufacture parts for aircraft engines, helicopter engines, structural parts for aircrafts, drones and UAVs, submarines, ultra-light artillery guns, space launch vehicles and strategy systems among others.

Rajnath also laid the foundation stone of an integrated metal manufacturing facility of the PTC industries.

This facility will produce key raw materials in titanium and other exotic alloys for aerospace applications. This plant will reduce the country’s dependence on imports for all platforms which require titanium and nickel super alloys.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said: “Such investments will mean that the people of Uttar Pradesh would no longer have to leave their homes in search of employment.”

Singh also expressed confidence that private sector companies would invest in UP and said the state government would provide all possible support to them.

Singh also urged the PTC Industries to make the local community a partner in their success by adopting local ITI, apprenticeship programme, schools and hospitals.

“This will be a true contribution to society and the country”, he said.

Singh was hopeful of increased investment by private companies in Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh at large.

The minister also exhorted the private sector to invest in research and development.

“In the last seven years, our defence exports have crossed ₹38,000 crore and more than 10,000 SMEs have joined the defence sector. Research and development, start-up, innovation and employment have also increased as a result of these policies,” Singh said.

Industrial development minister, UP, Satish Mahana expressed confidence that Uttar Pradesh would become the most preferred destination for investment.

Sanjay Jaju, additional secretary, defence production, union government, stated that infrastructure and other facilities offered by the UP Defence Industrial Corridor would attract fresh investment in all six nodes of the defence corridor.

Awanish Awasthi, CEO, UPEIDA, assured that the state government would ensure land availability and logistical support for all investors.

On February 21, 2018, PM Narendra Modi had announced ₹20,000 crore Defence Industrial Corridor in Bundelkhand region which is considered as one of the most backward regions in the state.

The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is executing the project.

The defence corridor, which is expected to generate more than one lakh jobs, has six nodes, including Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow.

