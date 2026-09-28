UPITS clocks 5,500 crore in business deals

: The fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) has emerged as a major business platform, with agreements worth ₹5,500 crore signed during its first four days.

On the fourth day, policy sessions focused on food processing, finance, labour and defence. (For representation only)

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According to official data, 3,765 MoUs were signed and business enquiries worth ₹12,500 crore generated by domestic and international buyers till Monday. The trade show, being held at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida, will conclude on Tuesday.

Suvidh Shah, additional director general, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said 35,387 business-to-business meetings had been held till Monday. These included 11,887 meetings under the Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet for international buyers and 23,500 B2B meetings in the main exhibition area.

MSMEs, ODOP products, handlooms, handicrafts, agri-products, food processing and manufacturing sectors participated in the event.

The show also recorded 5,48,881 visitors till September 28, including 1,56,523 business buyers and 3,92,358 general visitors.

On the fourth day, policy sessions focused on food processing, finance, labour and defence.

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{{^usCountry}} UP built investor trust through handholding till factory starts: Nandi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UP built investor trust through handholding till factory starts: Nandi {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, UP industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has built its credibility among investors through trust, dialogue and continuous handholding.

Addressing the knowledge session ‘From Your Factory to Front Line’ on UP Defence Industrial Corridor on the fourth day of UP International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart, Gupta said growing international confidence is the result of roadshows across countries and major cities and continuous dialogue. Participation of various countries in UPITS also reflects this trust.

The minister said that six nodes of UP Defence Industrial Corridor - Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra - have so far received investment proposals worth nearly ₹40,000 crore, while around 1,142 hectares of land has already been allotted to various industries.

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“The government’s priority is to create a system where investors do not have to run from one office to another carrying files. Once an investor arrives in the state, his requirements should be understood and solutions provided through coordination with relevant departments,” Nandi said.

Merely providing land is not enough. Investors should also get support in policy, connectivity, infrastructure, testing, technical facilities and other permissions, he said.