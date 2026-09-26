UPITS-2026: Yogi pitches state’s investment potential to partner countries

After inaugurating the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2026) in Greater Noida on Friday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held round-table meetings with representatives of partner countries and discussed investment and business opportunities in the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath with representatives of partner countries during the UPITS in Greater Noida on Friday. (Sourced)

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He interacted with delegations from Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, Belarus, Japan and Austria, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s industrial capacity, investment opportunities and potential across sectors. He said the state, with a large market, young workforce, fertile land and adequate water resources, offered significant possibilities for companies from partner countries to invest and expand.

Vietnam: Aviation and investment

During his interaction with the Vietnam delegation, Adityanath invited Vietnamese companies to invest in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region. He said the state had made the country’s largest airport operational and international flights were expected to begin soon.

He proposed direct air connectivity between Lucknow, Varanasi and Noida and Hanoi and other major Vietnamese cities, saying it would boost trade and tourism. He also thanked Vietnam for participating as a partner country at UPITS.

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{{^usCountry}} Russia: Defence, pharma and medical devices {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia: Defence, pharma and medical devices {{/usCountry}}

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In his meeting with the Russian delegation, the CM highlighted opportunities in defence manufacturing, pharma and medical devices. He said the defence manufacturing corridor was being developed in UP, with Russian companies already setting up units. The BrahMos manufacturing unit has been established at the Lucknow node, while AK-203 rifles are also being manufactured in the state.

He invited Russian defence companies to set up units in Kanpur. He also highlighted the Medical Device Park near Noida Airport and the proposed Pharma Park in Bundelkhand, inviting Russian companies to establish R&D facilities and invest in the bulk drug park coming up in Lalitpur.

He said agriculture, agro-based industries and the fertiliser supply chain offered further opportunities for Russian companies, adding that platforms could be developed to strengthen economic and trade dialogue with countries linked to the Eurasian Economic Union.

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Belarus: Machinery, tractors, wood tech

The CM invited Belarusian companies in advanced and heavy machinery to invest in UP, particularly proposing tractor manufacturers set up assembly units. He also highlighted the potential to link Belarus’s modern wood technology with the wood and allied-product clusters of Saharanpur and Bijnor under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

He said Belarusian companies could also establish technical institutes for heavy technology and collaborate in skill development and training.

Japan, Singapore ties

With Japan, Adityanath discussed strengthening economic cooperation, investment and cultural ties with ambassador Ono Keiichi and JETRO India chief Daisaku Yukita. The two sides also discussed deeper links between Sarnath and Japan’s Nara Prefecture based on their shared Buddhist heritage.

He also met Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong Wai Kuen and investors, with discussions focusing on economic ties and the proposed Singapore City project.

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After the meetings, Adityanath posed for a group photograph with representatives of 25 countries participating in UPITS.