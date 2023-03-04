UPPCL gets commission’s notice over demand to lower power tariff

The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Friday sought a response from the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) on a consumer body’s written demand for reduction in electricity tariff to adjust ₹25,133 crore that the corporation ‘overcharged’ power users over the years.

A notice was served on the UPPCL after UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma met UPERC chairman and submitted a petition objecting to the commission’s plan to hold public hearings on the UPPCL’s proposal for 18-23% tariff hike in the next financial year.

“Public hearings should be held on reducing, and not increasing, power tariff given that the UPERC itself ruled a few years ago that the UPPCL overcharged consumers... Consumers’ dues against the UPPCL, including interests, are now ₹25,133 crore,” he said.

Verma demanded that the amount be adjusted by reducing the power tariff at one go or every year for the next three to four years.

The regulator had issued a notice on the same issue to the UPPCL last year as well after which the corporation pleaded that the demand could not be considered since the issue was pending in the Appellate Tribunal For Electricity.

