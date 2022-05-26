UPPCL to install 4-G smart prepaid meters from July 1

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) will install 4-G smart prepaid meters at the consumers’ households in the state from July 1 and also convert the existing 12 lakh 2-G/3-G smart meters into meters based on 4-G technology, said people aware of the development.

“The Union power ministry has agreed to UPPCL’s demand for installation of 4-G smart meters from July 1 and also replacement of existing meters based on outdated 2-G/3-G technology because of which meters often malfunction,” an official said.

The UPPCL had stopped midway the work of installation of 40 lakh smart meters in the state after the bulk disconnection of smart meters caused blackout in around 2 lakh houses in UP on August 12 in 2020 apart from other regular complaints.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar who had been opposing installation of 2-G/3-G meters for a long time said the decision to install only 4-G meters from July 1 was appropriate and would make such meters more acceptable to people.

He demanded the UPPCL to adjust postpaid consumers’ security deposit when smart prepaid meters were installed in their houses. As per the Central government decision, now all meters will be replaced with smart prepaid meters in all the states to improve financial state of government-owned discoms and help consumers to plan their power utilisation in a better way.

The Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a government of India-owned company, is implementing the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) in the country.