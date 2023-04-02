The UP Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL) will monetise its assets by selling out its prime property in various cities across the state even as the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) has decided to lease out its schools running in several thermal power plant premises to a Delhi based institute for 10 years.

UPPTCL to monetise assets, UPRVUNL to lease out its schools (pic for representation)

“The UP Power Corporation and the UPRVUNL’s board of directors has approved the proposal for leasing out schools while the UPPTCL will begin the exercise to identify its unused prime land with a view to disposing the same,” a senior official said.

According to an order issued on March 31 by UPPTC director (operation), Piyush Garg, the chairman has directed the corporation to identify 400/220/120 kv substations that that are situated on the prime land in various cities and to see if the unused land there could be given for the purpose of building a commercial complex, bank, post-office etc

“The list of substations situated on prime land cities with abundant unused land must be prepared and sent immediately as directed by the chairman,” Garg said in his order to chief engineers (transmission), Lucknow, Meerut, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Agra and Jhansi.

Transmission substations are set up on a huge area of land, part of which is left unused for use in future when the capacity of a substation needs to be enhanced. There are more than 600 substations of 760/400/220/120 kv in U.P.

In a similar development, the UPRVUNL Borad of directors in its meeting on March 26, approved the proposal for handing over the schools situated within the premises of Obra, Anpara, Parichha, Panki and Harduaganj thermal plants ON an annual lease of ₹36000 for 10-years.

As per the office memorandum issued in this regard on March 31, the schools (meant for children of thermal plant employees) will be leased out to the DAV College, New Delhi.