UP’s demographic dividend its biggest strength: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said before 2017, Uttar Pradesh had neither employment opportunities for the youth nor a transparent recruitment system.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an exhibition on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day-2026 in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

Without naming the Samajwadi Party, he alleged government jobs were under the control of a single family in the past, and nothing could be done without paying money.

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He also said Uttar Pradesh was never a BIMARU state, rather, the thinking and working style of previous governments symbolised a diseased mentality.

Contrasting the past with the present, he said now, the state’s large youth population was its greatest strength and demographic dividend rather than a challenge, and the government was equipping them with skills to transform the demographic dividend into economic growth.

“Before 2017, the then state government itself was the biggest omen of misfortune for the state,” he said.

The chief minister was addressing a felicitation ceremony on the World Youth Skills Day-2026 in Lucknow. He honoured youth trained under the Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and industrial training institutes (ITIs). During the programme, he visited an exhibition, interacted with trained youth and appreciated their products.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past nine years, the state government has provided more than nine lakh government jobs to youth with complete transparency, while connecting more than 3.25 crore youth and artisans with employment and self-employment, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past nine years, the state government has provided more than nine lakh government jobs to youth with complete transparency, while connecting more than 3.25 crore youth and artisans with employment and self-employment, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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“This year, UNESCO has chosen the theme of World Youth Skills Day as ‘Saajha Bhavishya Ke Liye Kaushal’. Opportunities become meaningful only when there is a government with vision and a positive outlook. Uttar Pradesh has the largest youth population in the world, and this is a matter of pride,” he added.

“This is our demographic dividend. We are linking this scale with skilling to advance Uttar Pradesh’s economy. The power of youth can become the solution to every challenge. If young people receive the right direction, training and opportunities, they can take the state’s economy to new heights.”

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He stated previous governments had created such conditions that people outside looked down upon Uttar Pradesh.

If a young person went outside the state with a diploma or degree, he had to struggle for his identity and dignity,” he added.

“Government jobs were under the control of one family, and there was no transparency. Nepotism and corruption dominated recruitment processes. Nothing could be done without paying money,” he said.

Prior to 2017, the condition of school education was also unsatisfactory, and no efforts were made to make youth employment-oriented, he said.

Law and order was also weak. Neither daughters, nor traders, nor common citizens were safe, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the skill development ministry in the country for the first time, giving skill development a new identity and direction. It has been made an effective medium for youth employment, self-reliance and economic empowerment,” he said.

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Referring to changes in the government’s functioning after 2017, the chief minister stated, the ministry of defence had proposed setting up the BrahMos missile project in Lucknow. At that time, the defence minister had also expressed the desire that if land could be provided free of cost, the project could be established in Lucknow. Subsequently, around 200 acres of land were identified and work on the project continued even during the Covid period.

“Several suggestions were received regarding its location in Uttar Pradesh, but we decided to establish it in Lucknow itself so that employment could also be ensured for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. AKTU was made the campus selection centre for this purpose. Thereafter, 500 youth who had completed ITI, polytechnic and engineering courses received employment. They included youth from Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Kanpur, Badaun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh among other districts,” he added

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He observed, “In accordance with changing technology, training is being imparted in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Drone Technology, 3D Printing and even Semiconductor Manufacturing in the state’s ITIs and Skill Development Centres. These facilities will not remain limited to Lucknow, Noida, Greater Noida or Ghaziabad, but modern skill training opportunities will be made available in various districts of the state, including Mahoba, Chitrakoot, Sonbhadra and Bahraich.”

Referring to a young woman present at the programme, Yogi said, she was earning ₹27,000 per month through her own efforts and was getting her mother treated.