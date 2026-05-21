Ayodhya, The Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch an ambitious project to give a boost to floriculture in Ayodhya, with the state's first 'Centre of Excellence for Flowers' to be established on three hectares of land at a cost of ₹2 crore.

UP's first 'Centre of Excellence for Flowers' to be established in Ayodhya

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The centre will not only serve as a hub for technical assistance to flower growers but will also ensure a steady supply of high-quality flowers to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, according to an official statement.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Anoop Kumar Chaturvedi said, "The centre will play a key role in promoting modern floriculture practices. Farmers will be provided training in advanced flower varieties, scientific cultivation methods, pest management, irrigation systems, and marketing strategies. Several rare and popular flower varieties, including premium Dutch roses and marigolds, will be cultivated at the centre."

This initiative marks the state's first major step towards promoting floriculture, the statement added.

Construction work on the centre is expected to begin soon. Similar centres will also be established in Mathura and Varanasi, creating a new floriculture network across the state, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is expected to raise awareness among local farmers about the benefits of floriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is expected to raise awareness among local farmers about the benefits of floriculture. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, many farmers depend on traditional crops, but through this centre, they will be encouraged to adopt flower cultivation and earn better incomes. The centre will not only enhance production, but also open opportunities in flower processing, dry flowers, and exports, according to the statement.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple requires large quantities of flowers every day for worship rituals. Through this centre, high-quality flowers will be made available locally, reducing the dependence on imports and strengthening the local economy, it said.

Officials said that modern facilities such as greenhouses, drip irrigation systems, solar power units, and tissue culture laboratories will also be developed at the centre.

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Farmers will be able to directly consult experts and receive training to secure better market prices, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.