UP’s Shaurya Forests to honour martyrs, to be green lungs

The state government has planned to promote environmental protection and foster national unity through 'Shaurya Forests', which will be developed in each district to honour martyrs.

These Shaurya Forests will serve as green lungs, wherever they are set up.

The forest and wildlife department has presented a detailed report of this initiative to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a press statement issued by the state government on Wednesday read.

“The place for these Shaurya Forests are being identified by respective divisional forest officers. During the plantation, we will call freedom fighters and even army personnel,” said Dipak Kumar, mission director, Plantation Mahotsav-2025.

Atal, Ekta, and Eklavya forests are being developed in the state under the Green UP campaign. Oxy forests will be developed to reduce effects of air pollution in urban areas, while Gopal forests will promote environmental protection and public participation. Triveni Forest and Shakti Vatika will promote religion and culture, along with environmental protection, the statement read.

The initiative also includes the creation of Oxy Forests in municipal areas to combat urban pollution and mitigate the effects of climate change, Gopal Forests in cow shelters with shade-giving and fodder-rich plant species to support animal welfare, and Triveni Van on the banks of Rivers Ganga and Yamuna in remembrance of Mahakumbh 2025, featuring sacred trees like neem, peepal, and pakkad.

Before the Aastha and Hariyali Abhiyan, Shakti Vatika was planted at 781 locations during Chaitra Navratri to celebrate religious and cultural heritage while enhancing ecological balance.

Further strengthening this green movement, the department is also set to launch ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’, a renewed version of its widely appreciated campaign that encourages tree plantation in the name of one’s mother.