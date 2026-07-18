UPSCR-2051 plans 305-km six-lane regional circular expressway to ease traffic

The Uttar Pradesh State Capital Region (UPSCR)-2051 plan has proposed the construction of the 305-km Rajya Rajdhani Mala, a six-lane regional circular expressway designed to decongest Lucknow while enhancing connectivity between Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Sitapur and Hardoi. With an estimated cost of ₹17,045 crore, the project aims to create an integrated transport and logistics corridor to support regional growth, streamline freight movement, and facilitate future urban expansion across the state capital region.

The UPSCR-2051 proposal highlights the urgent need for a regional expressway due to the surge in inter-district traffic. (For representation only)

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According to senior Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) officials, the project is divided into two phases. Phase-I, designated as the Southern Peripheral Expressway, will connect Lalganj in Rae Bareli to Nawabganj in Barabanki. Spanning 106 km with an estimated cost of ₹5,865 crore, this phase is proposed for execution between 2026 and 2031. It includes widening 83 km of existing two-lane roads into six-lane divided carriageways, upgrading 8 km of four-lane roads to six lanes, constructing 15 km of new road alignment, and developing four truck lay-bys, each with a parking capacity of 50 to 100 trucks.

Senior LDA officials noted that once the entire project is approved, the enhanced connectivity will significantly benefit commuters. These details were outlined in a recent presentation of the proposals.

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{{^usCountry}} Phase-II focuses on the 199-km Northern Peripheral Expressway, which will link Nawabganj in Barabanki with Sitapur and Hardoi at an estimated cost of ₹11,180 crore. Scheduled for implementation between 2031 and 2040, the project includes widening 140 km of two-lane roads, upgrading 7 km of four-lane roads, constructing 52 km of new alignment and building five truck lay-bys, each capable of accommodating 50 to 100 trucks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phase-II focuses on the 199-km Northern Peripheral Expressway, which will link Nawabganj in Barabanki with Sitapur and Hardoi at an estimated cost of ₹11,180 crore. Scheduled for implementation between 2031 and 2040, the project includes widening 140 km of two-lane roads, upgrading 7 km of four-lane roads, constructing 52 km of new alignment and building five truck lay-bys, each capable of accommodating 50 to 100 trucks. {{/usCountry}}

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The proposal notes that land acquisition will be required for both phases. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board (Awas Vikas Parishad) have been identified as the implementing agencies for different stretches of the corridor.

The UPSCR-2051 proposal highlights the urgent need for a regional expressway due to the surge in inter-district traffic. It estimates 50,000 daily trips between Lucknow and Barabanki, 40,000 each between Lucknow and Unnao and Lucknow and Sandila, 35,000 between Unnao and Rae Bareli, 33,000 between Sitapur and Hardoi, and 23,000 between Rae Bareli and Barabanki. By diverting through-traffic away from Lucknow, the expressway aims to reduce travel time, improve logistics efficiency, and foster industrial and commercial development across the capital region.

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Additionally, the proposal recommends a phased expansion strategy by developing four-lane corridors initially before widening them to six lanes where feasible. It further suggests that consultants coordinate with district-level PWD officials to finalise road ownership and corridor widths prior to implementation.