UPSRTC gears up for training of second and third batches of women drivers

The UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is gearing up to organise training for second and third batches of women roadways bus drivers in the state.

(Pic for representation)

“During Sharadiya Navratri, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had handed over the command of UPSRTC buses to the women drivers in Ayodhya,” a government spokesman said here on Monday.

“Subsequently, efforts are underway to expedite their empowerment and development. The training of the first batch of women started on March 8, 2021” he added.

The second and third batches of women drivers will receive training at the Model Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur. The women drivers will be given training in both Light Motor Vehicle Driver Level-3 and Commercial Vehicle Driver Level-4 courses.

After training, an assessment will be done through the Sector Skill Council ASDC Delhi determined by the Skill Development Mission.

“Qualified candidates will undergo 400 hours (four months) of training on the Commercial Vehicle Driver Level-4 course. After completing both courses, there will be 17 months of training in the depot,” the spokesman said.

During the training, candidates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹6000.

Upon the completion of the 24-month training programme, candidates will be assigned as contract drivers at the depot, tasked with operating pink buses.

The upcoming second batch is set to accommodate 27 candidates, of which as of now, 15 registrations have been completed while 12 are yet to be done for training at the institute.

