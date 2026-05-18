UPSTF arrests 50k bounty accused from Mumbai after five years on the run

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday arrested an accused carrying ₹50,000 bounty in connection with a Gangster Act case from Mumbai, nearly five years after he allegedly fled Ayodhya to escape police action in multiple robbery cases, STF officials said on Monday.

An STF team conducted surveillance and arrested him near the main gate of Ghatkopar police station at around 4:40 pm on Saturday. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The accused, identified as Adil Ansari, was arrested from the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, where he had allegedly been living under a false name and identity, officials said, adding, he was later brought back to Uttar Pradesh and handed over to Ayodhya police for further legal action.

Ansari, a resident of Subhash Nagar under Kotwali Nagar police station in Ayodhya district, was wanted in case registered under Section 3(1) of the UP Gangster Act at Kotwali Nagar police station in 2022. Ayodhya police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

According to STF officials, intelligence inputs suggested that several wanted and reward-carrying criminals from Uttar Pradesh had again become active in organised criminal activities. Following the inputs, STF teams were tasked with tracing absconding accused involved in serious offences.

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{{^usCountry}} An STF team conducted surveillance and arrested him near the main gate of Ghatkopar police station at around 4:40 pm on Saturday. During interrogation, Ansari allegedly revealed that he came into contact with a man identified as Monu in 2020, who lured him into criminal activities by promising quick money. He allegedly joined a gang involved in chain-snatching incidents targeting elderly and vulnerable women on isolated roads. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An STF team conducted surveillance and arrested him near the main gate of Ghatkopar police station at around 4:40 pm on Saturday. During interrogation, Ansari allegedly revealed that he came into contact with a man identified as Monu in 2020, who lured him into criminal activities by promising quick money. He allegedly joined a gang involved in chain-snatching incidents targeting elderly and vulnerable women on isolated roads. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Ansari admitted that while Monu drove the motorcycle, he used to snatch chains, mangalsutras and other valuables from women. Several other members were also allegedly associated with the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Ansari admitted that while Monu drove the motorcycle, he used to snatch chains, mangalsutras and other valuables from women. Several other members were also allegedly associated with the gang. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As police pressure mounted and repeated raids were conducted at his residence following registration of multiple cases, Ansari allegedly fled to Mumbai and began living there secretly to avoid arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As police pressure mounted and repeated raids were conducted at his residence following registration of multiple cases, Ansari allegedly fled to Mumbai and began living there secretly to avoid arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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The STF later produced him before a Mumbai court and obtained transit remand before bringing him back to Ayodhya.

Police records show that at least three cases are registered against Ansari, including two robbery cases under Section 392 of the IPC in 2021 and the Gangster Act case registered in 2022.

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