Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UPTET: Opposition hits out at state government over paper leak
lucknow news

UPTET: Opposition hits out at state government over paper leak

The Opposition parties have accused the Uttar Pradesh government of playing with the future of candidates appearing in UPTET
Students return from an examination centre in Lucknow on Sunday after UPTET was cancelled due to a question paper leak. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 09:11 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:

The Opposition parties on Sunday hit out at the state government after the UPTET-2021 was cancelled due to a question paper leak.

Taking a jibe at the state government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Cancellation of UPTET 2021 exam paper due to leak is playing with the future of 20 lakh unemployed candidates. Paper leaks, cancellation of examination and results are common in the BJP regime. UP is at the peak of corruption in education sector. There will be a change for unemployed youth in 2022.”

In a tweet, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said the cancellation of UPTET for the recruitment of teachers in Uttar Pradesh is a very serious matter.

“The UP government should take this latest incident very seriously and get a high level inquiry done at the earliest and ensure strict legal punishment to the culprits. The government should ensure a solid system to conduct this examination as soon as possible,” Mayawati added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Due to UPTET question paper leak, the hard work of lakhs of candidates got ruined. Every time the question paper got out, Yogi Adityanath’s government saved the big fish involved in corruption.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, in a tweet, said, “This is a stupid joke with lakhs of hardworking students. The youth of Uttar Pradesh is fed up with paper leak.”

RELATED STORIES

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad tweeted, “Around 21 lakh candidates had reached hundreds of kilometres away in cold to take the exam. Who will take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to candidates? First, there aren’t enough vacancies and if it all there are any, then question paper gets leaked. First the paper of inspector recruitment was leaked and now that of UPTET.”

He also said, “It is our demand that whenever the exam is held the next time, the state government should provide adequate bus facilities so that candidates may reach exam centre without much inconvenience. The government should also make arrangements for their accommodation and food.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP