UP: Unwell woman shot dead inside Chandauli hospital; accused held by villagers

A 55-year-old woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district was shot dead at point-blank range on Monday morning by a man who entered the facility posing as a patient, police said.

Representational image.

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The incident took place at Jivak Hospital in Kamlapur under the Alinagar police station area. The deceased was identified as Laxmina, a resident of Sasaram in Bihar, who had been admitted to the hospital for the past few days for treatment related to a stomach ailment.

According to police, the accused, a man in his late thirties, arrived at the hospital around 6.30am on Monday claiming he wanted to get his blood pressure checked.

On the pretext of obtaining medication, he made his way to a ward on the upper floor of the hospital, where Laxmina was admitted. Police said the man suddenly opened fire at the woman from point-blank range, killing her on the spot.

The firing triggered panic inside the hospital, with patients and attendants left shocked by the incident.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused fired another round in the air while attempting to flee from the hospital premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused fired another round in the air while attempting to flee from the hospital premises. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, local villagers chased and caught him before he could escape. The accused was allegedly beaten up by the villagers before the police arrived at the spot and took him into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, local villagers chased and caught him before he could escape. The accused was allegedly beaten up by the villagers before the police arrived at the spot and took him into custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police Akash Patel, accompanied by a forensic team, later visited the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior superintendent of police Akash Patel, accompanied by a forensic team, later visited the hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police cordoned off the premises and launched an investigation into the murder. CCTV footage from the hospital is being examined and investigators are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police cordoned off the premises and launched an investigation into the murder. CCTV footage from the hospital is being examined and investigators are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The matter is being investigated. The accused is under interrogation,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The matter is being investigated. The accused is under interrogation,” the SP said. {{/usCountry}}

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