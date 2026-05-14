Use public transport once a week: Yogi to ministers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reiterated his call for all ministers to use public transport at least one day a week. This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s austerity appeal amid geopolitical tensions.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said senior officials and ministers should avoid foreign travel for the next six months except under unavoidable circumstances. (FILE PHOTO)

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Adityanath also asked the ministers to show exemplary public conduct, reduce vehicles in their fleets to 50% and develop a new work culture based on austerity and energy conservation in Uttar Pradesh.

He was presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers here on Wednesday, the first since the expansion of his ministry on Sunday. He used the occasion to introduce new ministers to the council of ministers.

He said the new ministers have been entrusted with major responsibility. As comparatively little time remains before the upcoming assembly elections, all ministers will have to deliver outstanding performance within a limited period, he added.

He advised the new ministers to maintain regular dialogue with senior and experienced ministers to learn and develop an effective working style. He asked the cabinet ministers to consider the views of their junior ministers on departmental policy matters.

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{{^usCountry}} “Public representatives should carry the highest level of accountability within the system of governance, people evaluate the work of leaders and ministers every day,” he said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Public representatives should carry the highest level of accountability within the system of governance, people evaluate the work of leaders and ministers every day,” he said {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior officials and ministers should avoid foreign travel for the next six months except under unavoidable circumstances, he said. He said “Under the current global circumstances, fuel conservation is not merely an economic necessity but also a national responsibility.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior officials and ministers should avoid foreign travel for the next six months except under unavoidable circumstances, he said. He said “Under the current global circumstances, fuel conservation is not merely an economic necessity but also a national responsibility.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal to minimise petrol and diesel consumption, he said ministers should set an example and use facilities such as the metro, buses, e-rickshaws, carpooling, or bicycles on a designated day each week so that a positive message reaches society and inspires the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal to minimise petrol and diesel consumption, he said ministers should set an example and use facilities such as the metro, buses, e-rickshaws, carpooling, or bicycles on a designated day each week so that a positive message reaches society and inspires the public. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He emphasised the maximum use of digital and virtual platforms in governance and administrative work and said inter-district meetings, training programmes, and meetings of the standing committees of the legislative assembly and legislative council should, as far as possible, be conducted in hybrid mode. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised the maximum use of digital and virtual platforms in governance and administrative work and said inter-district meetings, training programmes, and meetings of the standing committees of the legislative assembly and legislative council should, as far as possible, be conducted in hybrid mode. {{/usCountry}}

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Air conditioners and lifts in the secretariat and directorate offices should be used strictly based on necessity, he said, adding that AC temperatures should be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius and the use of natural light should be maximised.

There should be use of public transport, rail travel, and carpooling, along with adopting work-from-home arrangements at least two days a week in institutions employing more than 50 people, he said/

Calling for wider use of solar energy, he said public awareness campaigns should be launched in residential colonies, schools, and colleges.

He said there was a need for a new policy to promote electric vehicles and encourage clean and energy-efficient transport systems.

Underlining the message of austerity and support for the local economy in social events, he said, “Domestic venues should be prioritized for weddings and other ceremonies to curb unnecessary expenditure and promote local employment.”

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He said there was a need to implement the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’ in practice and ministers should use only those items as gifts that are manufactured in Uttar Pradesh.

“Under the ‘One District One Product’ scheme, the state offers a rich range of high-quality local products that should be given preference,” he said.

Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections should be prioritised over LPG cylinders and necessary policy changes should be implemented immediately, he said, adding that there was also a need to connect commercial LPG users with PNG.

Calling for the minimal use of imported goods, the chief minister said there was a need to promote oilseed production, natural farming, and balanced use of chemical fertilizers.

He stressed reducing edible oil consumption and increasing public awareness on the issue. He appealed for discouraging unnecessary gold imports and turning rainwater conservation into a mass movement.

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