Use tech to check tax evasion, CM Yogi tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to increase use of technology to prevent tax evasion and find new sources of revenue in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM said theft of revenue is a national loss and there is a need to step up vigilance to prevent evasion of GST and other taxes in the state. (File Photo)

Reviewing the state government’s revenue receipts in fiscal 2023-24, he said concrete efforts should be made to meet the revenue collection target of ₹2.62 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Theft of revenue is a national loss and there is a need to step up vigilance to prevent attempts at evasion of GST and other taxes in the state, he emphasized. The state government had collected revenue of more than ₹92,000 crore in the first two quarters of 2023-2024.

He expressed satisfaction over the increase in revenue collection in every sector, including mining, stamps & registration, excise & transport. He said the state government’s task force will work in mission mode against the sale of illicit liquor during the festival season. “Prices of construction material like ballast and sand should be kept under control and attention should be paid to the interests of people,” he emphasized.

Adityanath said money received from people as revenue was being used in public interest. “Strict action will be taken against those who violate the confidentiality of enforcement proceedings,” he added.

Minister for finance Suresh Khanna and minister for excise and prohibition (independent charge) Nitin Agarwal were present at the meeting.

