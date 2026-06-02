Used bike, fake number plate, hired shooters: Police unravel property dealer’s murder plot

A second-hand motorcycle fitted with a fake number plate, hired shooters allegedly brought in to execute the killing, and a carefully crafted alibi involving trips out of Lucknow on the day of the murder were among the key elements of a conspiracy that led to the killing of property dealer Sandeep Singh, according to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow police. The STF, in a joint operation with PGI police, arrested two persons, including the alleged mastermind, on Sunday and claimed to have cracked the sensational murder case that took place on May 27. (For representation)

The STF, in a joint operation with PGI police, arrested two persons, including the alleged mastermind, on Sunday and claimed to have cracked the sensational murder case that took place on May 27. However, the two alleged hired shooters remain absconding.

Investigators on Monday also seized four vehicles allegedly linked to the conspiracy, including a Mercedes and a Fortuner. Police said the vehicles were used at different stages of planning and execution of the crime, and the Fortuner carried a sticker which read “national president of Samajwadi Lohia Vahini”.

According to police, the conspiracy stemmed from a long-running dispute over a parcel of land in Samda village. Dinesh Kumar Yadav, a property dealer from Ambedkar Nagar, had allegedly been involved in litigation and complaints filed by Singh for several years. Investigators claim Yadav eventually decided to eliminate Singh and involved his driver, Mukarrabin alias Mubeen, who had been working with him since 2016.

“During interrogation, Mubeen accepted that a deal worth ₹5 lakh was struck with an intermediary who arranged two shooters for the job. The shooters were subsequently brought to Lucknow, while accommodation and local logistics were allegedly handled by Mubeen. Mubeen played a crucial role in helping the assailants identify the victim’s movements. He allegedly showed them Singh’s daily routes and helped conduct repeated reconnaissance before the attack,” additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli said.

“To avoid attracting attention, the conspirators allegedly purchased a second-hand motorcycle (Apache) from Aminabad. The original registration plate was removed and replaced with a fake one, and the motorcycle was repeatedly used to track Singh’s movements before the murder,” Gosainganj ACP Rishabh Yadav said.

According to the STF, the accused also attempted to distance themselves from the crime scene. Mubeen allegedly left Lucknow citing Bakrid celebrations, while Yadav ensured he was away from the city on the day of the murder to avoid being directly linked to the attack.

Officers privy to the investigation said the shooters allegedly contacted the conspirators by phone on May 27 and informed them that Singh had been killed.

The STF arrested Mubeen first following technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. “Based on information gathered during his questioning, Yadav was subsequently detained and later arrested after investigators found evidence linking him to the conspiracy,” the ADCP said.

Police recovered the fake number plate, two mobile phones, cash and four four-wheelers. Officials said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the shooters and any other individuals involved in the plot. Yadav has nine criminal cases registered against him, they added.