Uttar Pradesh: 61 more people arrested for Friday violence, tally 316

Sixty-one more people were arrested in simultaneous raids to identity and nab those allegedly involved in stone-pelting and arson during protests after Friday prayers on June 10. With this, the tally of people arrested in the last two days has reached 316.

Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said 92 people were arrested from Prayagraj so far, 79 from Saharanpur, 51 from Hathras, 35 from Moradabad and 34 from Ambedkarnagar district for their alleged involvement in the violence.

He also said 15 people were arrested in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and four in Jalaun for the same reason.

Fifteen FIRs were registered in nine districts . No arrests were made so far in connection with an FIR lodged in Lakhinmpur Kheri, he added.

Police officials said five FIRs were lodged in Prayagraj and three in Saharanpur, one each in Firozabad, Aligarh, Hathras, Moradabad, Ambedkarnagar, Jalaun and Lakhimpur Kheri. Nearly 200 people were named and around 5500 unidentified people were mentioned in the FIRs.

The ADG said 13 police personnel were injured in these incidents and they are undergoing treatment. The situation had returned to normal after Friday’s violent protests in some districts, he said.

The senior police officer also said the social media was being monitored round the clock to curb inflammatory messages.

Stern action had been initiated against some people for sharing communal or hate messages on social media platforms, Kumar said.

He said bulldozers were used for action against those involved in violence in Prayagraj by the Prayagraj Development Authority under the ambit of law. The allegedly illegally constructed residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Mohd was demolished on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the ADG had stated that FIRs were registered under stringent sections in connection with the Friday’s violence. Action will be taken against the guilty under Gangsters Act and their property will be seized, he had said.

He had also said compensation for the damages caused to public property would be procured from culprits by following the legal procedure.

The state government had issued a directive for the toughest action against anti-social elements who participated in attempts to vitiate atmosphere in various cities of the state (on June 10).