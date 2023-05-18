Ayushman Bharat scheme:68.92 L families benefit in U.P.

LUCKNOW: In Uttar Pradesh, 68.92 lakh families had benefitted from Ayushman Bharat scheme, said a press statement from the state government on Wednesday.

More than 8 lakh cards were issued under Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Abhiyan. (Pic for representation)

According to the data, the government took the resolution to cover 1.16 crore families under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the last five financial years and has so far achieved 59.01% of the target. Similarly, the government has set a target of 5.83 crore beneficiaries, out of which about two crore poor people have been issued Ayushman cards. The government has also given ₹2171 crore so far for 17,36,311 pre-approved cards.

On instruction from chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a review of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was done. More than 8 lakh cards were issued under Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Abhiyan, said the press statement.

Additionally, a target has been set to connect 8.43 lakh families of the state under Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (MMJAA), out of which 3.79 lakh families have been connected so far, achieving about 45% of target. Similarly, the total number of beneficiaries has been fixed at 30.15 lakh, out of which MMJAA cards have already been issued to more than 8 lakhs.

.In UP’s Hapur, cent per cent target of connecting poor families with the Chief Minister’s Jan Arogya Abhiyan has been accomplished. In this sequence, 69% per cent families in Amroha, 66% in Shamli, 65% in Ghaziabad, 63%% in Bareilly, 63% in Azamgarh, 62% in Muzaffarnagar, 61% in Baghpat, 59% in Hathras and 57% in Ambedkar Nagar have been covered under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan.

Similarly, against the target of connecting 36.34 lakh beneficiary families of Antyodaya Anna Yojana with Ayushman card, the government has so far succeeded in connecting 26.83 lakh families with this scheme, achieving 73.80% of the target, as per the press statement.

The government has also set a target of connecting 11.65 lakh families of registered labourers with the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, out of which 7.86 lakh families have been benefited so far, achieving 67.52% of the target. So far, 11,67,332 laborers have been registered by the government.

While 28,28,792 cards were issued in the financial year 2018-19, 65,29,407 cards were issued in 2019-20. In the two years of Covid period, 44,06,370 cards were issued in 2020-21 and 41,53,905 in 2021-22 respectively. Breaking all the old records in 2022-23, 89,06,573 Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued, keeping in mind the health needs of the poor people of the state.