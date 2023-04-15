Uttar Pradesh government provides tap water connection to 1 crore rural families

Uttar Pradesh government achieved a new milestone by providing tap water connections to over one crore rural families in the state on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide 40,000 tap connections daily. (For representation)

Terming the record tap connection to the poor people a special tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary, Jal Shakti minister, Swatantra Dev Singh said the target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been achieved.

Under the ambitious Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government has accomplished the major task of providing tap water connection to 1,00,37,256 rural families through the Har Ghar Jal Yojana. By 2024, the state government has set the target of providing tap water to more than 2.65 crore rural families.

Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh visited the Daudnagar project in Mohanlalganj on Friday. He congratulated the officers, engineers, and workers of the department for supplying water to one crore rural families. Under the tap water campaign, pure water is being supplied to the homes of farmers, labourers, and villagers throughout the state, he said.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to provide 40,000 tap connections daily. The state ranks third in the country in providing tap water connections to rural households. In 2019 only 5.16 lakh rural families had access to tap water, but the Har Ghar Jal Yojana has set a record for rapidly supplying clean drinking water to one crore rural families in U.P, he said.