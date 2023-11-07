Uttar Pradesh affidavit in top court lists steps to curb air pollution

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday submitted an affidavit before the Supreme Court, mentioning the measures it has taken to curb air pollution in the state, particularly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In 2023, a total 3058 over-aged vehicles were impounded in the NCR this year. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“The affidavit has been submitted with the Supreme Court. We have worked in every possible sector to curb air pollution, including the measures taken for vehicles going to NCR,” said minister of state (independent charge) for environment, forest and climate change Arun Saxena on Monday.

In the affidavit, the state government gave details of the action taken and policy implementation to curb air pollution in various sectors including agriculture, transport, real estate and industry. Fine of over ₹1.5 crore has been slapped on different industrial units in NCR for violating the graded response action plan (GRAP) stage three by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board in the past three days, it said.

In 2023, a total 3058 over-aged vehicles were impounded in the NCR this year. During the same period, ₹34.28 lakh was collected as fine from 1231 vehicles that were found plying in NCR after completing 10 years (diesel) and 15 years (petrol) category. As many as 6039 vehicles were scrapped this year in eight districts of NCR (Bagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budha Nagar, Gaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli).

On a daily basis, a total 588.79 km road length is covered by 48 mechanical road sweeping machines in NCR and 266 water sprinkling machines cover a road stretch of 766.5 km in the eight districts of the region. The UPPCB shifted 2188 industrial units to approved fuel from among 2273 fuel-based units. Remaining 85 are either closed by action or self-closed, according to the UPPCB.

The state has 171 e-charging stations and 20 more are proposed.

