Uttar Pradesh aims to eliminate filariasis by 2027, launches MDA in 14 districts

Uttar Pradesh is intensifying efforts to eradicate filariasis from the state by 2027. As part of the initiative, the mass drug administration (MDA) campaign will commence on February 10, stated a state government press statement issued on Thursday. Representatives from 33 community radio stations across the state, including Lucknow’s BBD, KGMU Goonj, and CMS, participated in the workshop. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

District-level trainers have been prepared, and on Thursday, representatives from 33 community radio stations were briefed on the importance of the campaign.

State filaria officer Dr AK Chaudhary said, “Anti-filariasis drugs are administered only to healthy individuals, and consistent use of these drugs once a year for five consecutive years can completely halt the spread of filariasis in a given area.”

He reassured that these drugs, which are also used to treat other diseases, are completely safe and free from side effects. “Mild reactions such as itching or rashes after taking the medicine indicate the presence of filariasis germs in the body; these reactions are caused by the death of these germs,” said Dr Chaudhary.

MDA campaign, part of the National Filariasis Eradication Programme, will be conducted between February 10 and 28 in 14 districts, including Lucknow, Unnao, Barabanki, Amethi, Ballia, Bareilly, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Prayagraj, and Sonbhadra.

In 12 of these districts, triple-drug therapy will be implemented, while double-drug therapy will be used in Barabanki and Shahjahanpur. Triple-drug therapy involves administering ivermectin, diethylcarbamazine, and albendazole, whereas double-drug therapy includes diethylcarbamazine and albendazole.

Dr Chaudhary stated that, in addition to the 14 districts covered under the MDA campaign, patients suffering from filariasis in other districts will continue to receive MMDP kits and training to manage and protect the affected organs. Hydrocele surgeries will also be carried out as part of the ongoing efforts.

Furthermore, night blood surveys will be conducted to monitor the spread of filariasis.