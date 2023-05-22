UP govt, S Korea province ink MoU for edu, economic ties

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh government and Gyeongsangbuk-do province of Republic of South Korea on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost educational, economic and cultural ties in both the states of India and South Korea.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A high-level delegation led by governor of Gyeongsangbuk-do Province Lee Cheolwoo was here to attend the MoU signing ceremony in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter’s residence in Lucknow.

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh signed the MoU with director general, bureau of economic and industrial affairs, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province, Lee Youngseok.

Speaking on the occasion Adityanath emphasised on the importance of relations between India and South Korea and the potential to create new avenues for growth and collaboration between the two states. He said the signing of the MoU would boost investment and encourage exchange in various specialised sectors.

The CM said India and South Kores had centuries-old relationship and were G-20 members. Princess Suriratna of Ayodhya had travelled by boat to South Korea and married Korea’s king Kim Suro adopting the name Heo Hwang-ok there, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Governor Lee Cheolwoo expressed his gratitude to the state government and said he was committed to strengthening the relationship between Gyeongsangbuk-do and Uttar Pradesh.

An official press release said the MoU would encourage students from Uttar Pradesh to pursue higher education in universities in Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea. It would also provide support to increase the workforce from Uttar Pradesh in companies within Gyeongsangbuk-do. It would extend support for construction of a wellness centre in UP and facilitate the entry of related Indian companies into Gyeongsangbuk-do province.

The MoU would initiate a biennial Gyeongsangbuk-do Fair (GB-Fair in Noida, Uttar Pradesh) with the assistance of UP administration and facilitate mutual support for exchange and investment of businesspersons across various industries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}