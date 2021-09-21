Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: New BJP panel in Lucknow today to prepare blueprint
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: New BJP panel in Lucknow today to prepare blueprint

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a prominent OBC face of the party, is heading the election team for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is heading the BJP election panel for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. (HT file photo)

The new election panel appointed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh would arrive in Lucknow on Wednesday to finalise the blueprint for the assembly polls in consultation with top leaders in the party and the government.

The election panel is headed by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a prominent OBC face of the party, who has been party’s election in-charge of other states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

He would be accompanied by seven co-in-charges for UP, including minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur; minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Meghwal; minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare Shobha Karandlaje; minister of state for education Annpurna Devi; former national general secretary Saroj Pandey; MP Vivek Thakur and former Haryana minister Captain Abhimanyu.

The BJP has also appointed six regional in-charges to shore up organisational strength and help with the campaign. They are Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia (west UP), Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia (Braj), BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar (Awadh), national co-treasurer (Kanpur-Bundelkhand), national secretary Arvind Menon (Gorakhpur) and Sunil Ojha (Kashi).

RELATED STORIES

“This team will hold discussions with top leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal among others,” a senior BJP leader said.

“After meetings in Lucknow on Wednesday, Pradhan along with his team would travel to Gorakhpur on Thursday and would return again to Lucknow for another round of meetings,” party leaders said.

Before coming to Lucknow, BJP’s UP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh and election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan held discussions in Delhi, party leaders said. The BJP is yet to name four MLCs and party leaders hoped that the much-delayed announcement could be made now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP got over 2 lakh crore aid from Centre due to ‘double engine’ govt

2022 Uttar Pradesh polls: Peace Party, Rashtriya Ulama Council launch alliance

UP chief minister flags off cycle rally as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mahant Giri death: Disciple Anand Giri booked for abetment of suicide, arrested
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP