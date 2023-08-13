Congress responsible for Partition: U.P. BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary has blamed the Congress for Partition, an act of history which he said brought untold miseries for the people. He made the remarks at a press conference on the eve of August 14, which the party has been observing as the ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day)’ since 2021.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary addressing a press conference in Lucknow on August 13. (Sourced)

“August 14 was a black day in Indian history as the Partition happened on the day. Today, this day reminds us of the horrors of Partition and reinforces the need to stay united,” the U.P. BJP chief said. The BJP would take out silent processions in memory of people who died or were displaced due to Partition. Seminars, conferences and exhibitions would also be held.

“Like the British, who excelled in divide and rule policy, the Congress perfected this art. It is ironical that despite being responsible for so many communal riots, the Congress continues to portray itself as a secular party even though it helped the British in ensuring the passage of several communal bills,” Chaudhary said.

“Congress policy of divide and rule and appeasement of Muslim League was never liked by Dr BR Ambedkar and that is even mentioned by Dr Ambedkar in his book ‘Thoughts on Pakistan’,” he said.

