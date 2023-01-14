Uttar Pradesh: BJP to launch voter-connect drive for legislative council, LS polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch an intensive campaign to contact and communicate with voters for the victory of party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh legislative council election on three graduate and two teachers’ constituencies to be held on January 30, said a party leader.

The party will also launch a campaign on the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state that it lost in the 2019 general election. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda will lead the campaign by addressing public meetings in the Lok Sabha constituencies won by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, he added.

Later along with the central leaders, top leaders of the BJP state unit will address rallies on the 14 seats to mobilise the party cadre for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Nadda will address a public meeting in Ghazipur on January 20.

A meeting of party leaders and office bearers was held under BJP state unit president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in the party office on Saturday to discuss the strategy for the legislative council and Lok Sabha election. Party’s state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh was also present in the meeting.

Chaudhary said, “A detailed information was collected from the party office bearers and leaders regarding the preparations for the election.”

The party had started preparations for the polls on the teacher and graduate seats of the legislative council with the announcement of the schedule for the election by the Election Commission of India, he added.

To ensure the victory of party candidates in the legislative council election, party workers should contact voters and hold dialogues. The party had completed the exercise of registering the names of a large number of new voters in the voter list by running the ‘Voter Jodo’ campaign across the state. The party candidates will definitely get the benefit of the campaign, Chaudhary said.

“The party is contesting the election with the resolve to ensure the victory of its candidates in the legislative council election. The party workers should highlight the development and welfare schemes launched by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The benefits of the schemes of the government are reaching every section of the society,” he said.

“Voters of graduate and teachers’ constituencies have faith in the BJP. It is the responsibility of the leaders and office bearers to establish a contact and dialogue with the voters and appeal to them to vote in support of the party candidates,” Chaudhary added.

Party’s U.P. general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh informed the office bearers about the action plan prepared by the party for the legislative council election. The party office bearers and leaders associated with the legislative council elections should run an intensive campaign in the five constituencies. The leaders should contact voters to appeal to them to vote in support of the party candidate, he said.

“Not many days are left for the voting and so the focus should be on polling centres. The booth committees should come in action mode to contact maximum voters. Each voter is important for the victory of the party. The leaders should work in a planned way so that maximum votes are cast in favour of party candidates. All party office bearers and leaders should be involved in the election campaign with responsibility,” Singh said.

The BJP announced has its candidates for three graduate and two teachers’ constituencies. They include Devendra Pratap Singh (Gorakhpur-Faizabad graduate constituency), Arun Pathak (Kanpur graduate constituency, Jai Pal Singh Vyast ( Bareilly- Moradabad graduate constituency), Babulal Tiwari (Allahabad-Jhansi teachers’ constituency) and Venu Ranjan Bhadauria (Kanpur teachers’ constituency).

