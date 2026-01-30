Uttar Pradesh cabinet decision: Urban redevelopment policy gets approval

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Thursday approved the Uttar Pradesh Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026 to give a fresh momentum to urban development. The cabinet also approved an amendment to rules for deciding and collecting development charges for infrastructure in urban areas. The urban development policy will promote planned development along with the economic growth of cities and ensure the availability of quality residential complexes. (Photo for representation)

The urban redevelopment policy provides for redevelopment of city areas and buildings that were once developed but are now underutilised. The move is expected to ease the process for the redevelopment of buildings and structures (25 years’ old or more) and provide modern residential facilities, including apartments.

The policy has been introduced to improve the physical, economic, social, and environmental conditions of such properties and give a momentum to real estate, an official press release said.

Under the new policy, redevelopment of these areas will transform the urban landscape. It will enable the redevelopment of the residential properties which, despite the potential for large-scale development, are currently lying unused or underutilised. The move will promote planned development along with the economic growth of cities and ensure the availability of quality residential complexes. The development of well-planned residential complexes will improve the quality of urban living and make access to basic amenities easier.

The Uttar Pradesh Urban Redevelopment Policy 2026 will not impose any additional financial burden on the state government. The policy will come into effect as soon as the government order is issued.

An official press release said the new rules for development charges would provide financial resources to development authorities for construction of master plan roads, setting up sewage treatment facilities and creating public facilities.