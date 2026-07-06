Uttar Pradesh Cabinet green-lights 3 new private universities

In a move set to enhance both the reach and quality of higher education in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of three new private universities.

CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the UP Cabinet meeting on July 6. (HT file)

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Addressing a press conference after the meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yogendra Upadhyay, higher education minister, said the cabinet has passed a proposal to issue Letters of Intent (LoI) and operational authorisation letters to three institutions following an evaluation under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019.

One university will be established by the sponsoring body Swami Brahmanand Saraswati Charitable Trust, Delhi, on 51.739 acres of land in Gadanpur Aahar village of Kanpur district’s Bilhaur tehsil. This will be an agriculture-focused university, poised to provide a new direction to agricultural education and research. The UP Private Universities (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 will be promulgated for this purpose.

The second university, to be run by the sponsoring body Indian Institute of Management and Engineering Society, Ghaziabad, will be built on 26.2656 acres of land in Dasna village within the Ghaziabad Development Authority area. The UP Private Universities (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 will be promulgated for this initiative.

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{{^usCountry}} Another university will be established by the sponsoring body Anglo Sanskrit College, Fatehpur, on a 20.45-acre plot in the town of Fatehpur Dakshini (Fatehpur tehsil). The available land exceeds the 20-acre requirement for urban areas. To facilitate this, the UP Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, will be promulgated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another university will be established by the sponsoring body Anglo Sanskrit College, Fatehpur, on a 20.45-acre plot in the town of Fatehpur Dakshini (Fatehpur tehsil). The available land exceeds the 20-acre requirement for urban areas. To facilitate this, the UP Private Universities (Fifth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, will be promulgated. {{/usCountry}}

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