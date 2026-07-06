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Uttar Pradesh Cabinet green-lights 3 new private universities

These universities will come up in Kanpur district’s Bilhaur tehsil, Ghaziabad district’s Dasna village and in Fatehpur town

Published on: Jul 06, 2026 08:33 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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In a move set to enhance both the reach and quality of higher education in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved setting up of three new private universities.

CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the UP Cabinet meeting on July 6. (HT file)
CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the UP Cabinet meeting on July 6. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference after the meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Yogendra Upadhyay, higher education minister, said the cabinet has passed a proposal to issue Letters of Intent (LoI) and operational authorisation letters to three institutions following an evaluation under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities Act, 2019.

One university will be established by the sponsoring body Swami Brahmanand Saraswati Charitable Trust, Delhi, on 51.739 acres of land in Gadanpur Aahar village of Kanpur district’s Bilhaur tehsil. This will be an agriculture-focused university, poised to provide a new direction to agricultural education and research. The UP Private Universities (Fourth Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 will be promulgated for this purpose.

The second university, to be run by the sponsoring body Indian Institute of Management and Engineering Society, Ghaziabad, will be built on 26.2656 acres of land in Dasna village within the Ghaziabad Development Authority area. The UP Private Universities (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 will be promulgated for this initiative.

 
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