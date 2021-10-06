Uttar Pradesh cabinet nod to amendment to integrated township policy

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to the state government’s proposal for an amendment to para-14.8 of Integrated Township Policy-2014 (License Based System).

The state government in a press statement said, “Integrated Township Policy-2014 (License Based System) has been issued for the UP Awas Vikas Parishad and all the development authorities for the development of housing schemes through private capital investment in the urban areas of the state.”

Under this policy, the minimum area of the integrated township should be 25 acres and the maximum area, including extension, should be 500 acres. According to the Integrated Township Policy, under the approved DPR of the project, approval of the layout plan and development agreement with the concerned agency will be done in a phased manner.

As per para 14.8 of Integrated Township Policy, urban development fee will be payable by the developer at the time of DPR approval of the project. In the Town Planning and Development Act-1973 and Urban Development Charges Rules, 2014 also there is a provision to levy urban development charges only on submission of application for obtaining development permit.

The Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act, 1973, and Urban Development Charges Rules, 2014, have an overriding effect on the Integrated Township Policy, 2014. Therefore, in case of an integrated township, recovery of urban development charges should be done on the basis of layout plan in place of DPR, in para-14.8 of Integrated Township Policy-2014, Town Planning and Development Act-1973 and Urban Development Charges Rules, 2014. It is proposed to amend the provisions of in para-14.8 of Integrated Township Policy-2014 (License Based System).

The amendment will help the developers in the real estate sector. The pending integrated township projects will be completed expeditiously. The developers will be encouraged to invest in the real estate sector and will encourage planned development and employment generation, the state government said.

Atal’s statue

The state cabinet gave its approval to the installation of the statue of former PM Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the premises of Kanpur circuit house. The proposed expenditure on the installation of the statue will be ₹37.35 lakh.

STRC bus stands’ development

The state cabinet also gave its approval to the state government’s proposal to amend certain provisions of the approved bid document for the development of 23 bus stations of UP State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) on public-private partnership (PPP) model. In the first phase, 17 bus stands will be developed on design build finance operate and transfer model by PPP Guidelines-2016 issued by the department of infrastructure and industrial development.

Free zones for vehicle movement

The state cabinet gave its approval to the state government proposal for amendment in sub-section (3) of section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1997. Under an agreement between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the cabinet decided to declare some areas located on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in Chitrakoot district as free zones for uninterrupted movement of vehicles of both the states in each other’s state. The vehicles will be exempted from taxes.

Exemption on stamp duty

The state cabinet approved the decision of the state government to provide exemption on stamp duty of more than ₹500 for registration of EWS units to be constructed in residential projects, developed by private developers under the arrangement of government order dated December 5, 2013.

Widening of route

The state cabinet approved the widening and strengthening of Mohansarai Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-Chakia Marg in Varanasi district. This route is the main road connecting BHU, DLW, Varanasi Cantonment railway and bus station, Sarnath as well as Chandauli, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur districts with Varanasi. The widening of the road will ease the movement of traffic in the city. The cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal for the expenditure of the four-lane widening and strengthening of Varanasi-Bhadohi-Gopiganj road in Varanasi district. The densely populated market of the city as well as industrial areas Chandpur, Lohta, Bhatti Korouta, Akelwan Parampur are located on this route. The widening of the road will free the city from traffic jams.