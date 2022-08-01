Uttar Pradesh: Campaign for voluntary linking of Aadhaar-voter ID launched

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Ajay Kumar Shukla on Monday launched the state-level campaign for voluntary collection of Aadhaar numbers from voters, in a programme organised at Radhakamal Mukherjee auditorium in Lucknow University.

It is part of a nationwide drive initiated on the instructions of the Election Commission of India. During the campaign, voters can add their Aadhaar number to the voter list by filling Form-6B.

The commission has launched the system for linking Aadhaar with the voter identity card to make the voter list cleaner and provide more facilities to voters during the election, Shukla said.

The process of providing Aadhaar number for the voter list is completely voluntary, he said.

“If a voter does not wish to give his Aadhaar number, he will not be stopped from becoming a voter. The Aadhaar number provided by the voters will be kept completely secure and confidential. Under no circumstances will it be made public or shared,” he said.

CEO said booth level officers (BLO) will conduct door-to-door visits to get the Form-6B filled for voluntarily collecting Aadhaar number from all the voters included in the voter list. The commission will also organise special camps at each polling station on August 7 and 21.

The commission has given four dates in a year – January1, April 1, July 1, and October 1 as the qualifying dates for becoming a voter. Every citizen who has completed 18 years of age on or before these dates will now have the opportunity to become a voter. Earlier the opportunity was available only once in a year on January 1, he said.

Form-6 is for registration of new voters applying for the first time. Form-7 is for objection to the proposal of including name in the electoral roll and deletion of the name registered in the electoral roll. Form-8 for change of residence / amendment in the electoral roll, replacement of voter ID card and identification of disabled voters, he said.

