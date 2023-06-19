UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of heatwave situation, issues directions

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a high-level meeting to take stock of the heatwave conditions in the state, a statement from Chief Minister’s Office.

The UP CM added that drinking water should be supplied to cities as per the fixed roster. (PTI image)

“The effect of a heatwave is seen in various districts of the state for the last few days. In such a situation, concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common life, livestock and wildlife,” CM Yogi said.

“Concrete arrangements should be made at every level for the protection of common people as well as livestock and wildlife,” he added.

He further stated, people should be made aware of the symptoms of sunstroke and its prevention.

“Provide immediate medical facilities to everyone in case of illness. People affected by heat waves should be treated immediately in hospitals/medical colleges,” CM said.

The health department should provide immediate medical facility to people in case of illness, he said.

He also said the relief commissioner should issue a daily bulletin on the weather forecast for the state.

Asking for water kiosks to be set up at public places in all municipal bodies and rural areas, he said arrangement of drinking water should be made at various places in the market and on the main roads.

He also instructed officials to build water kiosks at public places in all municipal bodies and rural areas.

“Arrangements for drinking water should be made at various places in the market/on the main roads. Cooperation of social/religious organizations should also be taken in this work. Regular sprinkling of water should be done on the roads,” he added.

Arrangements should be made for drinking water facilities as well as shades at public places for cows, dogs and animals.

The common people should be made aware of the need to keep water and grains in small utensils for birds, he said.