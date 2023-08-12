Connect U.P. youths with drug-free drive to give their dreams new wings: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said youths must connect with drug-free drive to make Uttar Pradesh a state of their dreams.

U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated ‘Nasha Mukt Pradesh-Shashakt Pradesh’ (Drug-Free State-Empowered State) campaign at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow on August 12. (HT photo)

Inaugurating the ‘Nasha Mukt Pradesh-Shashakt Pradesh’ (Drug-Free State-Empowered State) campaign at KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadium on the occasion of International Youth Day, he said, “Intoxication is the cause of destruction. Addiction leads to the decline of the youth. It is imperative to connect nine crore youths of the state with this campaign to give their dreams new wings and to shape Uttar Pradesh according to their aspirations.”

He said the theme of International Youth Day 2023 was ‘Green Skill for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.’ “According to this theme, it’s our collective responsibility to connect with this campaign which aims to make the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, addiction-free and subsequently empowered”, he added.

Yogi also administered an oath to the youths belonging to various organisations, including NSS, Scouts Guide among others to have an addiction-free life on the occasion. The youths had gathered at the KD Singh Babu Stadium on the invitation of the government to join the campaign against addiction.

The CM said many diseases that had been plaguing youths and children for years, including Japanese Encephalitis, were now being addressed. “Remember, if a government programme against diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis can achieve success, why can’t solutions be found to artificially induced diseases,” he said.

Citing examples, Yogi said that many people are addicted to consuming tobacco and tobacco products which damages their teeth. “It also has adverse effect on the tongue, the lungs, the esophagus and the stomach,” he added.

“To make the state drug-free, the U.P. youth welfare department is running an extensive public awareness campaign. Simultaneously, responding to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a campaign is going on in Uttar Pradesh to link its youths with these creative programmes,” the CM said.

“In every village, there should be a playground, a mini stadium at every block level and a stadium in every district,” Yogi added. The CM further said the youths who excelled in academics were being motivated for competitive exams and arrangements for their coaching were also being made. Yogi said the state government was working to connect 2 crore youths with technology by providing tablets and smartphones, aiming to enhance their skills.

“The state government is awarding a cash prize of ₹6 crore at its level to an athlete who wins a gold medal in the Olympics. Athletes winning silver medals receive ₹3 crore, and even for winning bronze medals, athletes are provided with incentive amounts. Youths can also utilise the platforms provided by the double-engine government for both education and sports to grow and excel in their chosen fields”, he said.

