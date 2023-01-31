Uttar Pradesh: Classes set to start at Atal Residential Schools in July

The state government is all set to start Atal Residential Schools from the upcoming academic year. The entrance exam will be held in May while the admissions process is scheduled to begin in June. In 2019, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced establishment of the residential schools named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application forms for admission will be submitted in February or March whereas the classes will begin from July. The hiring procedure for teachers and other staff members would start soon. In each of the 18 divisional headquarters, construction of the Atal Residential Schools is progressing quickly, according to a government press release.

As per the schedule, application forms will be available anytime between February 15 and February 20. Online applications will also be available. Applications for admission can be submitted from March 20 to 25 while admit cards will be distributed towards April end.

The entrance exam will be held at the end of May while the merit list will be released in the middle of June. The teaching work will start in July. Each school will start with 80 students in Class 6. The entrance exam will be conducted through CBSE.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for holding the entrance exam for children of construction workers and orphans through the CBSE is currently in the process. A maximum of two children from the family of a construction worker will be allowed to attend the school. Children should be between the ages of 10 and 12 (based on Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya).

Each school will have a principal, an administrative officer, and a staff of 11 teachers. A total of 80 students will be accommodated in every school. In case of a delay in the hiring of teachers, six teachers may be arranged for immediate teaching. For the academic session 2023–24, the appointment of the principal for all schools is proposed to be completed by mid-February 2023 and all other appointments by mid-May 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the positions of principal, administrative officer, and teachers, a permanent appointment process is currently under way. For the teaching and non-teaching positions, rules have been prepared and the process of approval is under way.