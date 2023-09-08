No one can wipe out Sanatan Dharma…even Aurangzeb couldn’t: Yogi

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Opposition over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement against ‘Sanatan’, saying that no one can wipe out Sanatan Dharma, which is eternal.

Yogi Adityanath spoke on Sanatan Dharma for the first time since Udhayanidhi made statements criticising ‘Sanatan’. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Niether Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and Ravan (the demon king in the epic Ramayan) could do it nor present-day “political parasites” would ever be able to do it, he said. .

Yogi Adityanath spoke on Sanatan Dharma for the first time since Udhayanidhi made statements criticising ‘Sanatan’.

“Attempts are being made to point fingers at our Sanatan culture and insult our heritage. The Sanatan Dharma that could not be wiped out by the arrogance of Ravan, the Sanatan Dharma that did not shake because of Kansa’s (another demon king) challenge, or by atrocities of Babar and Aurangzeb, cannot be wiped out by political parasites who are calling for its eradication,” said Adityanath at an annual Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration event at the Lucknow Police Lines, without taking Stalin’s or anyone’s name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These political parasites should be ashamed of their statements...they don’t understand that when one spits at the Sun, nothing happens to the Sun. Rather the spit falls back on one’s face,” he added.

Adityanath further said: “At a time when the country is progressing in the right direction, with renewed energy and zeal, while respecting our heritage, some people cannot stomach it. They don’t like India’s rising global prestige and position. In the Amrit Kaal, India is making rapid strides, scripting new achievements every day. To weaken and stall the country’s march to progress, some people have resorted to pointing fingers at our Sanatan Dharma.”

Udhayanidhi’s statement drew saffron fury, with BJP leaders and seers demanding that he take back his words and tender an apology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP also linked the DMK leader’s rant to Opposition bloc INDIA, saying his words merely betrayed the anti-majoritarian mindset of the alliance.

The DMK and the Congress are partners in the ruling alliance in Tamil Nadu and also part of the 28-party Opposition bloc.

Referring to the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said: “Some 500 years ago, Sanatan was insulted, but it rose…and today a grand Ram Temple is coming up there.”

Talking about Lord Krishna, Yogi said: “Nearly 5,000 years ago, in Mathura -- which is in the present-day Uttar Pradesh -- Lord Krishna was born to establish dharma, truth, and justice...whenever injustice and atrocities rose in India, divine avatars guided the society.”

Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and top officers from the home and police departments were present on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}