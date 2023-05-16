Expand teleconsultation, health ATM services to rural areas: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked for expanding the facilities of teleconsultation and health ATMs to make health services easily available in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh. With teleconsultation, he said, the people in remote areas will be able to get advice from good doctors. The CM said trained manpower should be deployed for health ATMs and the people should be made aware of it. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Yogi was reviewing the progress of various departmental schemes at a high-level meeting with senior officials of the state government here. He said major reforms are needed in the functioning of tehsils and the state government should make concerted efforts to carry out reforms maintaining transparency and timeliness.

The CM said complaints/problems should be redressed within a time limit. He said digitisation should be encouraged and cases related to inheritance/succession should not be kept unnecessarily pending. He said the state government is providing incentives to encourage investors set up industrial units in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi said all such cases should be thoroughly reviewed and resolved appropriately without delay.

He said the industrial development department should accord top priority to disposal of such cases. The CM said the communicable diseases’ campaign conducted in April 2023 sent a positive message and awareness about infectious, communicable diseases increased among people.

He said such efforts should be made consistently. Yogi said efforts should be further stepped up to prevent encephalitis in Gorakhpur, Basti and Devipatan divisions, malaria in Bareilly and neighbouring divisions and chikungunya in Bundelkhand.

He said illegal taxi, bus and rickshaw stands should not be allowed to operate in any district of the state. The CM said such stands encourage illegal income used in anti-social activities. Such activities, wherever being conducted, must be stopped immediately. He said the routes of e-rickshaws be fixed in the cities.

The CM also spoke about the success of SVAMITVA, Gharauni and Varasat programmes. He said so far, houses had been distributed to more than 56.17 lakh villagers. Yogi said the functioning of all cow shelters should be made smooth. He said arrangements should be made to keep the cattle safe from heat or sunlight.

As per the CM, the “Matrubhoomi Yojana” is being started to make the common man a participant in the development of infrastructure facilities in the villages. He said the scheme will be formally launched soon.

Yogi said total number of active coronavirus cases in the state was 446 at present. He said no infected patient had to be hospitalised due to Covid and the situation was completely normal. He said there was a need to be vigilant and exercise caution.

The CM said at least one modern model bus station should be developed on the PPP model in every district. He said priority should be given to this work.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, finance minister Suresh Khanna, women welfare, child development and nutrition minister Baby Rani Maurya, transport minister Dayashankar Singh and minister of state for revenue Anoop Pradhan were present at the meeting.