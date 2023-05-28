UP CM Yogi congratulates people on inauguration of new Parliament building

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday congratulated the people of the country on the inauguration of the new Parliament building. He also described the sacred “Sengol”, which was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new building, a “symbol of India’s justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength”.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Yogi said: “Historic moment. The symbol of the fulfilment of the hopes, expectations and aspirations of ‘New India’, the grand, glorious and inspiring new Parliament building has been dedicated to the nation today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hearty congratulations to all people of the country.”

In another tweet, the CM said, “The sacred Sengol is a symbol of India’s justice, fairness, sovereignty and strength. The installation of holy Sengol by PM Narendra Modi in the new Parliament House today (Sunday) amid chanting of Vedic mantras is a consolidated expression of respect and faith of all countrymen towards India’s cultural heritage and excellent democratic values.”

“Adding a new golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy, this national work will further enhance the feeling of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ in the Amrit Kaal period of Independence. Jai Hind,” he tweeted with the hashtag ‘MyParliamentMyPride’.

Bhadohi carpets in new Parliament building

With a clip of PM Modi’s speech at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, CM Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: “The world-class carpets from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi have adorned the ‘temple of democracy’--the new Parliament building of new India. This is a matter of great pride for UP’s rich crafts and all the people of the state. Congratulations to our creative craftsmen for bringing pride to the state with their unparallel craft”.

In the clip with the tweet, PM Modi made a mention of the Bhadohi carpets in the new Parliament building.

